For Dubai’s Rebounding Housing Market, the World Fair Brings the Cherry on Top

By Liz Lucking
mansionglobal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dubai Expo 2020, a six-month-long extravaganza of innovation, was forecast to be an antidote to the emirate’s lackluster luxury property market last fall. One year on and the high-end market is thriving all on its own, and the Expo—now kicking-off Oct. 1 after being pushed back from its original Oct. 20, 2020 start date as a result of the coronavirus pandemic—is expected to be the cherry on top, according to experts.

Comments / 0

