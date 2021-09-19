Detroit Tigers vs Tampa Bay Rays 9/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Royals at Indians—MLB pick is Game 1 is Cleveland Indians. Starting for Cleveland is Tristan McKenzie. The righthander has allowed one earned run or fewer in five straight. Team is 4-1 in those games. He has dominated the Royals this year in his three starts allowing one earned run working 18 innings resulting in wins each game. Brady Singer to start for KC. He was pounded in his last start for six earned runs and five homers in 4 2/3rd innings in defeat to Minnesota. Royals have lost four of five. In that period Royals batting .230 with a bullpen ERA 4.10 and WHIP 1.50. Indians in this period batting .293 against righthanders. Play Cleveland in Game 1.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO