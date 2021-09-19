CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Tigers vs Tampa Bay Rays 9/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Detroit Tigers will meet with the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB action in Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). The Detroit Tigers will seek to build on Saturday’s 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Jeimer Candelario hit a three-run home run to lead the pace, while Dustin Garneau hit a single home run. To finish off Detroit’s scoring, Akil Baddoo had a couple of hits and Jonathan Schoop contributed a base hit, as the Tigers only had 5 hits as a squad in the victory.

