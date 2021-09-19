CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

WNBA Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury 9/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 5 days ago

The Phoenix Mercury are hosting the Las Vegas Aces at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday, September 19, at 15:00 in this all-Western battle between two teams on opposite trajectories lately. The Mercury have back-to-back losses and are sitting on the fourth place of the conference. On the other hand, the Aces are 6-1 in their previous seven matches and are first in the West and second in the whole WNBA.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllPacers

Lance Stephenson Return? After Working Out For The Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers And Washington Wizards, One Report Says The Pacers Could Bring Him Back

On Thursday, Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network reported that the Indiana Pacers have considered bringing back Lance Stephenson. The Tweet from Massey can be seen in a post that is embedded below. Massey notes that the "first step to adding a new player" is applying for the NBA's Disabled...
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

WNBA BEST BETS: PREVIEW OF SUN VS. MERCURY ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

The App is Back! Don't forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury face off today at 10:00 pm...
BASKETBALL
tonyspicks.com

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs Oregon State Beavers 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will meet with the Oregon State Beavers in NCAAF action in Reser Stadium, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 11:00 PM (EDT). Hawaii is now at 1-1 after losing 44-10 to the UCLA Bruins to start the season and rebounding with a 49-35 win over Portland State. Chevan Cordeiro tossed for over 300 yards and three touchdowns while only being intercepted once in Hawaii’s success over Portland State.
OREGON STATE
tonyspicks.com

UNLV Rebels vs Arizona State Sun Devils 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The UNLV Rebels will meet with the Arizona State Sun Devils in NCAAF action in Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 10:30 PM (EDT). The Rebels are returning from a 35-33 double-overtime defeat at home to the Eastern Washington Eagles. Doug Brumfield, a sophomore quarterback, underperformed in this match, going 5-of-12 for 117 yards and an interception.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cambage
Person
Kelsey Plum
Person
Brittney Griner
tonyspicks.com

MLS Atlanta United vs Orlando City 9/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Atlanta United saw their winning streak come to an end after an unexpected home loss to Nashville. They are still within reach of the playoff spots and they will now remain at home for their next task, where they will play host to Orlando City on Friday. Orlando have found some stability lately and are still sitting at the 2nd spot of the Eastern Conference.
MLS
tonyspicks.com

MLS Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers 9/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Vancouver Whitecaps have been doing a really solid job in the MLS lately and have climbed the Western Conference standings. They will now remain at home for the 4th consecutive match, where they will play host to the Portland Timbers on Friday, in another Cascadia Derby. Portland have been struggling with stability issues all season but are coming into this match after back to back wins on the road.
MLS
tonyspicks.com

WNBA Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty 9/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Liberty are hosting the Washington Mystics at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday, September 17, at 19:00 in this all-Eastern battle between two squads on opposite trajectories. The Liberty are 1-11 in their previous 12 matches and are sitting on the fourth place of the conference. On the other hand, the Mystics have back-to-back wins and are third in the East.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tonyspicks.com

Purdue Boilermakers vs UCONN Huskies 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) will take on the UCONN Huskies (0-2) in the 2021 NCAAF regular season battle at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 3:00 PM ET. Purdue is in 3rd place in the Big Ten Conference West Division with a 1-0 overall standing after winning their first home contest this season. The Boilermakers defeated the Oregon State Beavers in their first NCAAF stint this year at 30-21 on Saturday. Purdue took a 13-7 lead in the first half of the game heading to their 30-21 victory after scoring 14 points in the last quarter. The Boilermakers played for 401 total yards with 313 passing and 88 rushing yards for 5.3 yards per play. Purdue has 75 total plays with five punts and one interception thrown but committed four penalties for 35 yards in triumph.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnba Las Vegas Aces#Phoenix Mercury 9 19 2021#The Phoenix Mercury#The Las Vegas Aces#The Chicago Sky#Wilson
tonyspicks.com

Indiana State Sycamores vs Northwestern Wildcats 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) will take on the Northwestern Wildcats (0-1) in their second contest of 2021 NCAAF Regular Season at Ryan Field Stadium in Evanston on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 12:00 PM ET. Indiana State joined six teams in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 1-0 overall standing after winning its first home outing this season. The Sycamores beat Eastern Illinois in their debut match at 26-21 on August 29, 2021. Indiana State earned their 10-7 lead after the first half of the regulation time while adding 16 points in the final half of the game resulting in their 26-21 victory over Eastern Illinois. The Sycamores are among the 7 teams in the Missouri Valley Conference who earned their victory this season.
INDIANA STATE
Mitchellrepublic.com

Becky Hammon has WNBA jersey retired by Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces, a franchise for which Hammon played from 2007-2014 when it was known as the San Antonio Silver Stars, retired the former star guard’s No. 25 jersey at halftime of their game Monday afternoon, five years after its first retirement in San Antonio. Hammon, who signed as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
tonyspicks.com

Texas A&M Aggies vs Colorado Buffaloes 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The #6 Texas A&M Aggies will battle against the Colorado Buffaloes in NCAAF action in Empower Field at Mile High, Colorado, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 03:30 PM (EDT). The #6 Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes on September 04 at 41-10. The Colorado Buffaloes likewise won their match on September 3 against the Northern Colorado Bears at 35-7.
COLORADO STATE
tonyspicks.com

Miami-OH RedHawks vs Minnesota Golden Gophers 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Miami-OH RedHawks will invade Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the TCF Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 12:00 PM ET. The RedHawks ended the 2020 season with a 2-1 overall record and in the Mid-American Conference while being led by seventh-year head coach Chuck Martin. Miami-OH lost its first game this season against the Cincinnati Bearcats to a score of 14-49. Backup quarterback AJ Mayer started for the team and completed 9-of-29 attempts for 109 yards. Keyone Mozee rushed 15 times for 80 yards.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
tonyspicks.com

Washington Huskies vs Michigan Wolverines 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Washington Huskies will go against the Michigan Wolverines in NCAAF action in Michigan Stadium, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 8:00 PM (EDT). The Washington Huskies are winless thus far this season. The Huskies were defeated 13-7 by the Montana Grizzlies in their most recent game. Dylan Morris completed 27 of 46 passes for 226 yards via the air. He concluded the match with three interceptions and an 86.9 quarterback rating.
MICHIGAN STATE
tonyspicks.com

Idaho Vandals vs Indiana Hoosiers 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Idaho Vandals will battle against the #17 Indiana Hoosiers in NCAAF action at the Memorial Stadium, Nebraska, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 07:30 PM (EDT). The Idaho Vandals shut out the Simon Fraser Clan at 68-0 on September 04. The Indiana Hoosiers lost their match on September 4 against the Iowa Hawkeyes at 34-6.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tonyspicks.com

Duquesne Dukes vs Ohio Bobcats 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Duquesne Dukes will meet with the Ohio Bobcats in NCAAF action in Peden Stadium Athens, OH, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 2:00 PM (EDT). Duquesne comes into this matchup after losing their first tournament to TCU. On the offensive side of the ball, the Dukes had a disastrous performance. On the day, the Dukes were defeated by a score of 45-3.
ATHENS, OH
tonyspicks.com

Missouri Tigers vs Kentucky Wildcats 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Missouri Tigers will battle against the Kentucky Wildcats in NCAAF action in Kroger Field, Kentucky, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 07:30 PM (EDT). The Missouri Tigers were victorious against the Central Michigan Chippewas at 34-24 on September 04. The Kentucky Wildcats won their match on September 4 against the UL Monroe Warhawks at 45-10.
KENTUCKY STATE
tonyspicks.com

Cal Poly Mustangs vs Fresno State Bulldogs 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cal Poly Mustangs will go against the Fresno State Bulldogs in NCAAF action in Bulldog Stadium Fresno, CA, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 10:00 PM (EDT). Cal Poly earned its first game and Fresno State dropped its first game, but it feels like the opposite is true. Cal Poly had to fight hard to beat rival FCS school San Diego 28-17.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tonyspicks.com

Stanford Cardinal vs USC Trojans 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Stanford Cardinal and the #14 Southern California Trojans are gearing up to engage in NCAA football action this Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Stanford Cardinal are coming in with a record of 0-1, following the team’s loss against the Kansas State Wildcats last Sunday at 24-7. This defeat can be slightly blamed on the team’s offense, which struggled immensely.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tonyspicks.com

Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs Florida State Seminoles 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will meet with the Florida State Seminoles in NCAAF action in Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 8:00 PM (EDT). Jacksonville’s first match was against UAB, and they lost by a landslide. Last season, Jacksonville State finished 10-3 overall and 6-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference. With that win, the Gamecocks clinched first place in the league standings. However, Jacksonville State’s season came to an end with a 20-14 defeat to Delaware in the FCS Playoffs Quarterfinals.
FLORIDA STATE
tonyspicks.com

Florida Gators vs USF Bulls 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The #13 Florida Gators will go against the USF Bulls in NCAAF action in Clarence Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 1:00 PM (EDT). The Gators are approaching this game following their 21 point victory during their last game. The rushing offense carried the ball a total of 46 times for a remarkable 400 yards and 4 touchdowns while the passing defense allowed 261 yards in the air with a single touchdown. The rushing defense allowed 92 yards and a score on 37 carries. The Florida Gators are 4th at 1-0 overall in the Southeastern Conference East Division.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy