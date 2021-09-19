WNBA Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury 9/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) will take on the UCONN Huskies (0-2) in the 2021 NCAAF regular season battle at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 3:00 PM ET. Purdue is in 3rd place in the Big Ten Conference West Division with a 1-0 overall standing after winning their first home contest this season. The Boilermakers defeated the Oregon State Beavers in their first NCAAF stint this year at 30-21 on Saturday. Purdue took a 13-7 lead in the first half of the game heading to their 30-21 victory after scoring 14 points in the last quarter. The Boilermakers played for 401 total yards with 313 passing and 88 rushing yards for 5.3 yards per play. Purdue has 75 total plays with five punts and one interception thrown but committed four penalties for 35 yards in triumph.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO