Los Angeles Rams vs Indianapolis Colts 9/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 4 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams will meet with the Indianapolis Colts in NFL action in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 1:00 PM (EDT). The LA Rams were able to pick up a huge victory in their last match. The Los Angeles Rams were able to utterly beat the Chicago Bears in the match, winning 34-14. Now, the most important point is that Stafford appeared to settle in after being moved in the offseason.

