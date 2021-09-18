CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

COLUMN: Solve misinformation by cutting off the demand

By Forrest Berkshire
Kentucky Standard
 6 days ago

We are living in a misinformation crisis. The digital age has overloaded us with information. Technology has made it cheap to distribute and easily accessible through the internet and mobile devices. Digital tracking and algorithms have enabled individual-specific “news feeds” that are not designed to inform but rather to entice consumers to click on a headline in order to maximize either profits or “engagement.”

www.kystandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
southarkansassun.com

Food Assistance Known as SNAP Benefits To Increase Starting October

US President Joe Biden announced that the largest permanent increase in food stamp benefits has been approved, a boost that the White House and proponents of the move hope will help low-income families afford healthier food choices when stocking their refrigerators and pantries. SNAP Benefits Will Increase More Than 25%...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misinformation#Mobile Devices#Digital
The Independent

Apple, Google raise new concerns by yanking Russian app

Big Tech companies that operate around the globe have long promised to obey local laws and to protect civil rights while doing business. But when Apple and Google capitulated to Russian demands and removed a political-opposition app from their local app stores, it raised worries that two of the world's most successful companies are more comfortable bowing to undemocratic edicts — and maintaining a steady flow of profits — than upholding the rights of their users.The app in question, called Smart Voting, was a tool for organizing opposition to Russia President Vladimir Putin ahead of elections held over the...
INTERNET
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
abovethelaw.com

The Government Proposes To Obtain Everyone’s Bank Transactions To Make Sure The Wealthy Aren’t Hiding Income

Most people calculate and report how much tax they owe by themselves instead of having the government determine it for them. But some people don’t tell the truth or are unable to calculate their income. As a result, there is a tax gap which is the difference between what the government should be collecting if everyone was telling the truth and what people actually pay.
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Senator censorship! Elizabeth Warren is accused of trying to 'circumvent the Constitution' by demanding Amazon stops promoting COVID books she says 'peddle misinformation about COVID'

Elizabeth Warren is calling on Amazon to suppress books sold on the site that she says include 'misinformation' about coronavirus. 'Given the seriousness of this issue, I ask that you perform an immediate review of Amazon's algorithms and, within 14 days, provide both a public report on the extent to which Amazon's algorithms are directing consumers to books and other products containing COVID-19 misinformation and a plan to modify these algorithms so that they no longer do so,' Warren wrote in a letter to Amazon's new CEO Andy Jassy last week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Encrypted Phone Firm Ciphr, Used by Criminals, Moves to Cut Off Australia

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Encrypted phone firm Ciphr, which is popular among organized criminals, has made moves to stop operating in Australia, according to photos of a Ciphr device obtained by Motherboard and an encrypted phone industry source.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Winter blackout fears after substation fire cuts off French power

Britain is at risk of a winter energy blackout after a fire cut off a subsea cable that supplies power from France, experts have warned. The blaze at a National Grid substation in Kent shut down an "interconnector" capable of transmitting enough electricity for 1.4m homes. Energy prices surged in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
institutionalinvestor.com

China’s Plan to Cut Carbon Emissions and the Impact on Metals Demand

China is adding wind and solar power, while maintaining a reliance on coal. The country has set a target for non-fossil fuel sources to account for 20% of the country’s energy by 2025. China has announced bold targets to curb its carbon emissions, but the country will need to embrace...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

One to charge them all: EU demands single plug for phones

The European Union unveiled plans Thursday that would require smartphone makers to adopt a single charging method for mobile devices. The EU Commission proposed legislation Thursday that would mandate USB-C cables for charging, technology that many device makers have already adopted. The main holdout is Apple which has resisted the bloc’s efforts for a unified standard. iPhones come with the company's own Lightning charging port, though the newest models come with cables that can be plugged into a USB-C socket. The push by the EU will certainly be cheered by the millions of people who have searched through...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

EU wants to adopt a common charger for all smartphones to cut e-waste

Smartphone makers could be forced to adopt the same type of USB charging port under new rules proposed by the European Commission which could have implications globally. Legislation is being put forward to establish a common charging standard using USB-C in a bid to reduce e-waste and improve consumer convenience.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy