Remember all those Pokémon cards your mom threw out when you got bored of them? It turns out those could have bought you a Tesla. It certainly feels like the 90s again with how much Pokémon has been in the news lately. Always one for pop culture crossovers, Steve Aoki has gone all-in on the craze with his latest charitable endeavor. Next month, he, Gary “King Pokémon, the hosts of Dumb Money, and other prominent figures in the Pokémon community will host a $1 million charity box break event called "Pokémon Saves The World."

CHARITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO