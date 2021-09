I will always be grateful for our readers and the support they give. If you are reading this right now, I truly thank you and appreciate you, but it is the last weekend of summer and the weather is supposed to be glorious in New York. Please enjoy it. Spend some time outdoors before the cold winter months move in. Go apple picking. Take a walk. Open a window. Just find anything, anything that has nothing to do with this team, because much like the leaves on the trees, they looked beautiful in the summer only to fall and land in the gutter come September.

5 DAYS AGO