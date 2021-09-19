Special Weather Statement issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats, Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT MOST OF NORTHEAST NEW JERSEY AND ORANGE AND ROCKLAND COUNTIES IN NEW YORK THROUGH 615 PM EDT At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Florida to near Ramsey to Union to near Carteret to near Tottenville. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Passaic, Bayonne, Wayne, Hoboken, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Linden, New City, Orange, Middletown and Bergenfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO