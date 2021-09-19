CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats, Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-19 13:27:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-19 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats; Eastern Alaska Range; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Early Season Snowstorm for the Fortymile Uplands and Eastern Alaska Range A long duration accumulating snow event is likely beginning Monday afternoon and continuing through Wednesday morning. This includes areas of the Alaska, Richardson and Taylor Highways. Snow will likely accumulate on road surfaces and cause travel difficulties. In addition, strong north winds through Isabel Pass along the Richardson will result in blowing and drifting snow Monday evening through Tuesday, which may result in very poor driving conditions. For the latest forecast information please visit: weather.gov/fairbanks.

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-25 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...8 PM today to 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 02:20:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Middle Tanana Valley; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Significant Snow Late Tonight Through Saturday Morning Snow is expected to develop after midnight tonight over the Steese, Elliott and Parks Highways, including the Fairbanks, North Pole and Eielson areas. The heaviest snow will occur from 4am Friday until 4am Saturday. Between 2 and 4 inches of snow are expected by the time the snow tapers off Saturday morning. East winds gusting to 30 mph will cause low visibility in blowing snow over summits of the Steese and Elliot Highways. In the Fairbanks, North Pole and Eielson areas, light snow is expected to develop after midnight tonight, with snow picking up after 4am Friday. By the time the snow tapers off Saturday morning, between 2 and 3 inches of snow are expected in the Fairbanks and North Pole areas, while Eielson is expected to have 4 inches of snow.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-25 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches are expected. Visibility will be reduced to one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...4 PM today to 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. North winds gusting to 30 mph are expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Ulster; Western Dutchess A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Ulster and southwestern Dutchess Counties through 645 PM EDT At 608 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Newburgh, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Beacon, New Paltz, Rhinebeck, Wallkill, Hyde Park, Plattekill, Pleasant Valley, Hurley, Wappingers Falls, Highland, Fishkill, Millbrook, Modena, Stanfordville, Tillson, Port Ewen, Fairview and Marlboro. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 18 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT MOST OF NORTHEAST NEW JERSEY AND ORANGE AND ROCKLAND COUNTIES IN NEW YORK THROUGH 615 PM EDT At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Florida to near Ramsey to Union to near Carteret to near Tottenville. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Passaic, Bayonne, Wayne, Hoboken, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Linden, New City, Orange, Middletown and Bergenfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union, Hudson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF UNION, ESSEX, PASSAIC, RICHMOND, HUDSON, NORTHWESTERN BERGEN, AND ORANGE COUNTIES THROUGH 515 PM EDT At 430 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Rockaway to New Brunswick to near Cassville. Movement was north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newark, Paterson, Elizabeth, Wayne, Plainfield, Bloomfield, Linden, Orange, West Milford, Summit, Millburn, Harrison, Ringwood, Pompton Lakes and Todt Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore; Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. Southwest wind 10 to 20 knots. Wave heights 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...La Porte county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. The Beach Hazards Statement may need to be extended into Friday morning.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. Southwest wind 10 to 20 knots. Wave heights 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...La Porte county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. The Beach Hazards Statement may need to be extended into Friday morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Greene, Eastern Ulster, Western Albany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Greene; Eastern Ulster; Western Albany; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ulster, north central Dutchess, western Columbia, southeastern Albany, eastern Greene and southwestern Rensselaer Counties through 930 PM EDT At 902 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Saugerties, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include East Greenbush, Hudson, Catskill, Saugerties, Delmar, Claverack, Livingston, New Baltimore, Westerlo, Ravena, Coxsackie, Clermont, Red Hook, Athens, Castleton-On-Hudson, Kinderhook, Lorenz Park, Saugerties South, Selkirk and North-South Lake Campground. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 20 and 22. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels THURSDAY NIGHT BRINGS HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS, AND HIGH RIVERS THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING Heavy rain and wind through the southern Panhandle will ease into Friday morning. Thursday night, rain amounts will vary from 1 to 3 inches across the region. As of Friday afternoon, 1 to 3 inches of rainfall had already fallen across the region. Winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph Thursday evening will diminish to 35 mph around midnight. But breezy conditions will remain through early Friday morning. While no flooding is expected, rivers will see sharp rises overnight with higher waters expected to continue through much of Friday morning before falling. There is a threat of mudslides through the region Thursday night.
Special Weather Statement issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Connecticut and western Massachusetts, including the following areas, in northern Connecticut, Hartford CT. In western Massachusetts, Eastern Franklin MA, Eastern Hampden MA, Eastern Hampshire MA, Western Franklin MA, Western Hampden MA and Western Hampshire MA. * From Midnight EDT tonight through Friday morning. * A slow-moving front will bring a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to the area. Some embedded thunderstorms are also possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts. * Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in low lying areas, as well as isolated to scattered flash flooding. The morning commute may also be impacted.
Special Weather Statement issued for Kodiak Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kodiak Island RESUSPENDED ASH FROM NOVARUPTA OVER KODIAK ISLAND THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING Strong northwesterly winds up to 50 mph have developed across Shelikof Strait and the waters around southern Kodiak Island, and will persist through late Friday afternoon/Friday evening. These winds have resuspended ash from the 1912 Novarupta eruption, causing haze and reductions in air quality. Villages such as Karluk and Akhiok are most likely to be impacted. Those with respiratory ailments in these areas are encouraged to avoid or reduce outdoor activity to avoid inhaling the ash. The winds will subside late Friday afternoon/Friday evening, which will cause the air quality to improve.
Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hendry and southeastern Glades Counties through 1215 AM EDT At 1116 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Devils Garden, or near Montura, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clewiston, Moore Haven, Lakeport, Montura, Devils Garden, Harlem and Lake Hicpochee. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Nassau, Northern Queens, Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Nassau; Northern Queens; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York, including the following areas, in southern Connecticut, Northern Fairfield and Southern Fairfield. In southeast New York, Northern Nassau, Northern Queens, Southern Nassau and Southern Queens. * Until 8 AM EDT Friday. * A period of heavy rainfall is likely with the passage of a cold front Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. A widespread 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts are possible. The rainfall combined with wet antecedent conditions will result in flash flooding.
QUEENS, NY

