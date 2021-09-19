Special Weather Statement issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats, Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-19 13:27:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-19 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats; Eastern Alaska Range; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Early Season Snowstorm for the Fortymile Uplands and Eastern Alaska Range A long duration accumulating snow event is likely beginning Monday afternoon and continuing through Wednesday morning. This includes areas of the Alaska, Richardson and Taylor Highways. Snow will likely accumulate on road surfaces and cause travel difficulties. In addition, strong north winds through Isabel Pass along the Richardson will result in blowing and drifting snow Monday evening through Tuesday, which may result in very poor driving conditions. For the latest forecast information please visit: weather.gov/fairbanks.alerts.weather.gov
