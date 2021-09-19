CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Denali, Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-20 06:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Denali; Middle Tanana Valley; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Snowfall Likely Tonight and Monday Wet snow is likely tonight into Monday as a front moves southeast across the Interior. For Fairbanks, less than one half of an inch of wet snow is possible Monday morning, with rain mixing in at times. Higher snowfall amounts are expected southeast of Fairbanks along the Richardson Highway. Also, areas above 1000 feet along the Steese, Elliott, Parks and Dalton Highways will see one to three inches of accumulation. For the latest forecast information please visit: weather.gov/fairbanks.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-25 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches are expected. Visibility will be reduced to one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...8 PM today to 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. North winds gusting to 30 mph are expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 02:20:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Middle Tanana Valley; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Significant Snow Late Tonight Through Saturday Morning Snow is expected to develop after midnight tonight over the Steese, Elliott and Parks Highways, including the Fairbanks, North Pole and Eielson areas. The heaviest snow will occur from 4am Friday until 4am Saturday. Between 2 and 4 inches of snow are expected by the time the snow tapers off Saturday morning. East winds gusting to 30 mph will cause low visibility in blowing snow over summits of the Steese and Elliot Highways. In the Fairbanks, North Pole and Eielson areas, light snow is expected to develop after midnight tonight, with snow picking up after 4am Friday. By the time the snow tapers off Saturday morning, between 2 and 3 inches of snow are expected in the Fairbanks and North Pole areas, while Eielson is expected to have 4 inches of snow.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 14:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-23 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central La Paz A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central La Paz County through 315 PM MST At 227 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles south of Salome, or 37 miles west of Tonopah, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and localized blowing dust. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Visibility may fall below 3 miles at times. Locations impacted include Salome, Wenden, Harcuvar, Vicksburg and Vicksburg Junction. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 48 and 69. US Highway 60 between mile markers 49 and 72. AZ Route 72 near mile marker 49. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore; Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. Southwest wind 10 to 20 knots. Wave heights 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...La Porte county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. The Beach Hazards Statement may need to be extended into Friday morning.
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. Southwest wind 10 to 20 knots. Wave heights 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...La Porte county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. The Beach Hazards Statement may need to be extended into Friday morning.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Glades A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Glades County through 1100 PM EDT At 1016 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Lakeport, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Moore Haven, Lakeport, Palmdale, Brighton Seminole Reservation, Ortona, Indian Prairie Canal Mouth and Lake Hicpochee. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels THURSDAY NIGHT BRINGS HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS, AND HIGH RIVERS THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING Heavy rain and wind through the southern Panhandle will ease into Friday morning. Thursday night, rain amounts will vary from 1 to 3 inches across the region. As of Friday afternoon, 1 to 3 inches of rainfall had already fallen across the region. Winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph Thursday evening will diminish to 35 mph around midnight. But breezy conditions will remain through early Friday morning. While no flooding is expected, rivers will see sharp rises overnight with higher waters expected to continue through much of Friday morning before falling. There is a threat of mudslides through the region Thursday night.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kodiak Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kodiak Island RESUSPENDED ASH FROM NOVARUPTA OVER KODIAK ISLAND THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING Strong northwesterly winds up to 50 mph have developed across Shelikof Strait and the waters around southern Kodiak Island, and will persist through late Friday afternoon/Friday evening. These winds have resuspended ash from the 1912 Novarupta eruption, causing haze and reductions in air quality. Villages such as Karluk and Akhiok are most likely to be impacted. Those with respiratory ailments in these areas are encouraged to avoid or reduce outdoor activity to avoid inhaling the ash. The winds will subside late Friday afternoon/Friday evening, which will cause the air quality to improve.
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 430 PM Friday.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hendry and southeastern Glades Counties through 1215 AM EDT At 1116 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Devils Garden, or near Montura, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clewiston, Moore Haven, Lakeport, Montura, Devils Garden, Harlem and Lake Hicpochee. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 21:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dorchester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Coastal Flood Advisory will expire at 10 PM EDT this evening.
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 04:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Wave heights of 3 to 6 feet with periods of 5 to 7 seconds will generate strong currents through Saturday. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 04:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Wave heights of 3 to 6 feet with periods of 5 to 7 seconds will generate strong currents through Saturday. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Nassau, Northern Queens, Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Nassau; Northern Queens; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York, including the following areas, in southern Connecticut, Northern Fairfield and Southern Fairfield. In southeast New York, Northern Nassau, Northern Queens, Southern Nassau and Southern Queens. * Until 8 AM EDT Friday. * A period of heavy rainfall is likely with the passage of a cold front Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. A widespread 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts are possible. The rainfall combined with wet antecedent conditions will result in flash flooding.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 21:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 14.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA

