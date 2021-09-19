Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Denali, Middle Tanana Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-20 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-20 06:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Denali; Middle Tanana Valley; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Snowfall Likely Tonight and Monday Wet snow is likely tonight into Monday as a front moves southeast across the Interior. For Fairbanks, less than one half of an inch of wet snow is possible Monday morning, with rain mixing in at times. Higher snowfall amounts are expected southeast of Fairbanks along the Richardson Highway. Also, areas above 1000 feet along the Steese, Elliott, Parks and Dalton Highways will see one to three inches of accumulation. For the latest forecast information please visit: weather.gov/fairbanks.alerts.weather.gov
