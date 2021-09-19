How will the New York Giants supplement the massive loss of Nick Gates on offensive line?

The New York Giants likely lost one of their best players for the rest of the season due to a gruesome injury he suffered on Thursday night. During the game against the Washington Football Team, Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates suffered a lower leg fracture. He was seen rolling around in pain before was leg was wrapped in an air cast. According to the New York Post, some were comparing the leg injury to what former Washington quarterback Joe Theisman suffered after being sacked by Giants legend Lawrence Taylor in 1985.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO