Akron, OH

Pints & Pies returning to Akron Civic Theatre

By Marc Bona, cleveland.com
 5 days ago
It’s the second Pints & Pies the classic theater has held. The event, which starts at 7 p.m., was held in 2019. It was not held in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. About 100 beers from local and out-of-state breweries will be paired with all types of pies – pizza, savory and sweet. Rather than having stations organized by brewery, the theater is positioning them by beer style: Fruit Beers and Ambers; Lagers and Pilsners; Wheats, Wits and Hefeweizens; India Pale Ales; Ciders and Meads; Sours; Belgian Ales; and Browns, Porters and Stouts.

