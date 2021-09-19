Mia Thornton Explains Why She Thinks Candiace Dillard is Jealous of Ashley Darby?
Candiace Dillard’s latest insults have resulted in backlash. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Mia Thornton will clash with Candiace Dillard on an upcoming episode. In fact, things get so heated between them that they end up tossing food at each other. It seems as if things went left after Mia had some things to say about Chris Bassett managing Candiace’s music career. She agrees with Gizelle Bryant. Both women feel it’s not a good idea for a husband to manage his wife’s career. They don’t think that works out for most couples.urbanbellemag.com
Comments / 2