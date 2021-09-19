Mia Thornton Explains Why She Thinks Candiace Dillard is Jealous of Ashley Darby?

The Real Housewives of Potomac is still giving Bravo fans what they want, six years later. In the currently-airing season, the drama is zoned in on a defunct rumor that Wendy Osefo’s husband Eddie has been unfaithful and even impregnated another woman. Her co-stars later alleged that Osefo’s drastic body transformation this year might actually have some connection to the matter. Fans should buckle up, though, because Osefo apparently plans to call out Gizelle Bryant and the others about it some more at the upcoming reunion.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO