Looking to breathe new life into your home decor without breaking the bank? Look no further than a throw blanket! A throw blanket is smaller than a regular blanket—usually about 50×60 inches—which makes it versatile enough that you can have one in any and every room of your home if that’s your desire. Plus, because they’re not as huge of an investment piece as an area rug or furniture, you can take more risks with fun patterns and colors and easily swap them out to reflect any weather, mood, or style changes.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO