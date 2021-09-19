CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

I train puppies to sniff out truffles at a luxury resort and farm. They cost $8,500 and we only sell them to guests - here's what my job is like.

By Rebecca Treon
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DrPDu_0c0movEp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGlgS_0c0movEp00
Jim Sanford with one of his Lagotto Romagnolo truffle dogs.

Blackberry Farm

  • Jim Sanford, 67, works as a Lagotto Romagnolo dog trainer at the Blackberry Farm resort in Tennessee.
  • He trains the Italian breed to hunt locally grown black Périgord truffles, which can sell for over $1,000 a pound .
  • This is what his job is like, as told to freelance writer Rebecca Treon.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

This as-told-to essay is based on a transcribed conversation with Jim Sanford, a truffle-dog trainer in Tennessee. It has been edited for length and clarity.

When I was 25 years old in 1979, I met an elephant trainer at a dinner party and decided I wanted a career working with animals. Soon after, I got a job at a place called Lion Country Safari in Florida where I trained elephants for the next 20 years.

I got a degree in Exotic Animal Training and Management, and worked in zoos and animal parks all around North America and Thailand, and I spent two years in Western Australia.

At 33, I married a librarian, who never had much use for an elephant. When we returned to the states I came to Knoxville, Tennessee to put two African Elephants through charm school. By the end of that, my son was in school and I had to find something else to do, so I found Blackberry Farm, a 4,200-acre resort and hotel in the the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee.

Above all else, Blackberry Farm is about hospitality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WCWBM_0c0movEp00
One of the cottage properties overlooking a pond at Blackberry Farm.

Billy Reid Shindig/Blackberry Farm

I'd never worked at a place like the Farm before. I started doing groundskeeping there in 1999. I soon started a fly-fishing program, followed by a horse program, and then added sheep and chickens.

In 2007, Sam Beall, the owner, asked if I could teach a dog to find a truffle. I told him, "I can teach a dog to find anything." We decided to start a Lagotto Romagnolo program and got our first dogs, Tom and Lussi; he was 5-years-old and she was a puppy. I started with both of them from square one and trained them to find truffles.

Training a dog to hunt truffles uses the same technique as any scent work, including search and rescue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3usVj2_0c0movEp00
The farm offers plenty of outdoor space for the puppies to grow and explore.

Blackberry Farm

Truffles have a very particular odor when they are mature, and you imprint that scent to the dog and reward them for finding it. It's quite simple and straightforward.

A truffle is a fungus that grows below ground. To reproduce, a truffle releases distinct odors and an animal coming by would think, "Oh, there's something very interesting down there." They dig it up, eat it, and pass the spores along.

We train our dogs to locate the truffle by scent but when they find it, we don't want them to damage the truffle. The truffles grow several inches below the surface so once the dogs start digging, I immediately call them off, go to the spot, and carefully dig up the truffle. It works quite well.

Once we got Tom and Lussi trained, we harvested more than 200 pounds in just a few months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHrQI_0c0movEp00
The Lagotto Romagnolo dogs can range in color from brown and black to white and cream.

Jim Sanford Blackberry Farm

We harvested truffles from a farm about 100 miles from us that was cultivating the black Périgord truffle, which can go for more than $1,000 a pound . Besides here in Tennessee, there are truffles that grow in other parts of the US, such as Willamette Valley in Oregon and even California .

I get my dogs from one lagotto romagnolo breeder in Italy. Currently, we have two males and six females. We sell the puppies exclusively to guests of Blackberry Farm. We now have four litters a year with six to eight puppies per litter. We've had about 300 puppies born at Blackberry Farm. They're a medium-sized, hypoallergenic dog. Most are pets, only about two of the dogs that have gone to guest families are used for truffle hunting.

Before any puppy leaves Blackberry Farm, I personally train it in basic house manners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27WG9G_0c0movEp00
One of the puppies at Blackberry Farm.

Blackberry Farm

They learn recall, to sit, stay, not jump on people, potty train, and walk nicely on a leash. Because the breed itself is very intelligent, they can be challenging.

I made a decision to personally deliver each puppy to its new owner simply so I could get that owner and their puppy off to the best possible start.

On a typical day, I manage the dog kennel and lead a Farmstead Tasting Tour to show guests property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6pcx_0c0movEp00
Sanford spends most of his workday caring for the dogs.

Blackberry Farm

Throughout any day, the kennel is the most visited part of the property, because everyone loves to see the dogs, so I interact with guests constantly. It's one of my favorite parts of my job.

Another program I run is called Blackberry Abroad, where I take a small group of Blackberry Farm guests truffle hunting in Italy. We have contacts in Italy that have Italian white truffles growing on their property which, unlike the black Périgord truffle, cannot be cultivated. These truffles are only found in the wild, in northern Italy and in a small sliver of Croatia. The location is a pretty well-guarded secret, so it makes me happy to share the experience with Blackberry Farm guests.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
Amomama

Man Shares Hilarious Video of a Dog Stealing Food from the Kitchen

A video of a dog finding a way to reach the kitchen countertop and steal food when no one was looking recently went viral on Twitter. Dogs are undoubtedly smart animals, and sometimes they do the funniest things when no one is watching. However, one dog who probably thought his human was not looking was caught in the act of stealing food.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truffle#Puppies#Dog Training#Working Dog#Elephants#Italian#African#Blackberry Farm Truffles#Blackberry Abroad
The Independent

Viral video shows smoke coming out of alligator who ate a drone in Florida

Smoke was seen engulfing an alligator in Florida who mistook a drone for food and chomped on the device hovering above it, a viral TikTok video showed.The alligator is seen in the video munching on what the uploader said was the drone’s battery, when white smoke begins to cover it. Towards the end of the video, the alligator is seen struggling to swallow the drone.“Oh my God, he’s eating it!” a woman can be heard saying in the video.“George, no! Don’t eat that!” It’s unclear if the alligator was named George.The viral video, shared by a user whose handle is...
ANIMALS
Neowin

While not Jurassic Park, woolly mammoths could certainly be walking the Earth real soon

Most people who love the Jurassic Park movie franchise and are generally fans of dinosaurs, among other prehistoric animals, wish what was shown in the movie could be possible in real life too. While not dinosaur species like the T-Rex or so, a scientist, however, is trying to develop genetically engineered woolly mammoths, which are ancestors of modern-day elephants and thrived during the Ice Age.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Pets
KISS 106

Overlooked Shelter Dog Wonders Why No One Wants To Take Her Home

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, my name is Madelynn and I'm 6 years old. They say I'm a Shar-lei/Retriever mix. For some reason, at the VHS, I keep getting overlooked. I'm not sure why because I'm a great dog who has a beautiful brindle coat and a fun spotted tongue. I love to run and play. Oh, and, I lived with cats and I do okay with other dogs, too. I really like car rides and walks too. My adoption fee is $150 and it comes with all the stuff.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
KSAT 12

After two-year search, stranger releases found dog from rescue trap

SAN ANTONIO – Mary Oyler’s two-year search ended Sunday with a burst of joy and relief, quickly followed by frustration and disappointment. Oyler had finally found “Jack,” the last of nearly 30 stray dogs in south Bexar County that Richard Ewers had taken in before he died of cancer. Oyler and other volunteers turned them over to animal rescue groups that found them all homes, except for Jack, who had run away. Yet Oyler kept looking for him.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
marthastewart.com

How to Attract Cardinals to Your Yard

As one of the most popular birds in America, it's easy to see why birdwatchers love their brilliant red plumage. Attracting birds with flowing fountains and homemade suet cakes are easy ways to invite feathered species of all kinds to your homestead. And this is true for attracting one of North America's most recognized birds: the Northern cardinal. It's should come as no surprise that the cardinal is the official state bird of seven eastern states; after all, cardinals are commonly seen in diverse landscapes across the eastern half of the United States, from Maine to southern Florida to Texas as well as parts of Mexico. The red cardinals, known for their brilliant plumage, are males who use their colorful status to attract their female counterparts who are brown. Both male and female cardinals have a striking diamond-like peak on their face and each can carry a joyful tune, one of the primary reasons why birdwatchers want them close to home.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Hero farm animals rescue chicken buddy from hawk in dramatic video

Picture a very special episode of “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” — plopped right in the middle of an unassuming country farm. Indeed, it was like a page out of a surreal children’s storybook as a goat and rooster rushed to the rescue of their chicken buddy when it was attacked by a predatory hawk, as captured in a dramatic new viral video.
ANIMALS
Business Insider

Business Insider

238K+
Followers
16K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy