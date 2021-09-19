CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan, COVID-19 Vaccine, & Climate – UN chief Talks Candidly with United Nations News

UN News Centre
 5 days ago

"It's time to ring the alarm bell", the United Nations Secretary-General said as world leaders prepare to convene for their annual debate, this year held both virtually and at UN Headquarters in New York. Speaking to Assumpta Massoi of UN News, António Guterres addressed the crisis in Afghanistan, COVID-19 vaccine inequity, the climate emergency, the fight for gender equality, the power of youth and peace and security in Africa and around the world. "My message to the leaders: Wake up, change course, unite," the UN Chief said as world leaders prepare to participate in the annual United Nations General Assembly General Debate which kicks off on Tuesday, 21 September. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders will have the opportunity to participate either in person or by video. The high-level week starts Monday when global superstar sensation BTS joins others at the United Nations for an "SDG Moment" in support of the Sustainable Development Goals, a universal call to end poverty, protect the planet and secure lasting peace.

media.un.org

António Guterres
