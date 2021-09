Lyon College men’s soccer team came up against Texas A&M University-Texarkana on Thursday evening with a point to prove, coming away with a 3-1 win during regular time. The first half started with some physical play from both teams. Lyon controlled much of the play but couldn’t quite capitalize on the early chances created. The Scots could have been made to rue their mistakes mind you, if not from a superb last-ditch tackle from Matias Lopez. An easy clearance from TAMUT off a Lyon corner set up the perfect counter attack. Luckily enough for the Scots, Lopez was alert to the runner and could stop the Eagles forward from a dangerous one-on-one situation.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 7 DAYS AGO