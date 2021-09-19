CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Haden: Secondary Has ‘The Most Interchangeable Parts’ I’ve Been Around

By Matthew Marczi
Steelers Depot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you lose quality starters, it’s sometimes best not to try to replace them 1-for-1, assuming that you can just plug in another player into that exact role and achieve the same results. After the Pittsburgh Steelers lost two starters in the secondary, they have favored versatility and unpredictability, at least in the early goings, to help compensate for the losses.

