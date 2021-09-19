BMW's Latest Art Car Has a Mexican Twist

The M2 CS is truly an ultimate driving machine, but it's also nearly $100,000. It's a popular sentiment that BMW has sort of been losing its grip for the past decade—or more, depending on who you ask. The general consensus for enthusiasts is that things peaked around the E46 M3 in 2006 and maybe leveled off until the E90 M3 in 2013, but the company has gradually been sliding into a shadow of what it used to be. That's really an oversimplification, though. The fact of the matter is most "drivers' cars" have gotten a little worse in all the little subjective categories car people obsess over, like steering- and brake-feel. It's at no fault of their own; saving fuel has a lot to do with it. BMW also lives in this reality of course, but even with that considered, the 2020 BMW M2 CS keeps it at the top of the heap.

