Leaves are falling

They’re falling – the leaves. Afternoon temperatures are still well into the 80s – this is Arkansas, after all, even if it’s September – and surely there will be additional highs in the 90s. Sure, practically all of them are still a dark green, just a hint of brown at their edges; and the great majority evidence no weariness of the season now ending, nor eagerness for the next. They still cling tenaciously to the small branches and larger limbs that extend from the sturdy trunks of our oaks and elms and maples, the deciduous wonders that provide shade from the summer sun and solace from whatever might ail us when thermometers and barometers provide nothing other than torment. But their vibrancy is beginning to fade, the leaves, and they seem to struggle to retain their luster. The canopy they create has an expiration date, just beyond the horizon.