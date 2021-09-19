CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 14:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-21 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound AN EARLY SEASON STORM TO BRING POSSIBLE SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW TO THOMPSON PASS Cold air will filter southward early Tuesday morning, allowing rain to turn to snow and begin to accumulate. At the same time, increasing winds on Tuesday may begin to cause visibility issues. Blowing snow should be mitigated by warm road and surface temperatures, but the combination of falling snow and wind are expected to be impactful. Stay tuned to the most current information at: www.weather.gov/anchorage

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels THURSDAY NIGHT BRINGS HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS, AND HIGH RIVERS THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING Heavy rain and wind through the southern Panhandle will ease into Friday morning. Thursday night, rain amounts will vary from 1 to 3 inches across the region. As of Friday afternoon, 1 to 3 inches of rainfall had already fallen across the region. Winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph Thursday evening will diminish to 35 mph around midnight. But breezy conditions will remain through early Friday morning. While no flooding is expected, rivers will see sharp rises overnight with higher waters expected to continue through much of Friday morning before falling. There is a threat of mudslides through the region Thursday night.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels THURSDAY NIGHT BRINGS HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS, AND HIGH RIVERS THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING Heavy rain and wind through the southern Panhandle will ease into Friday morning. Thursday night, rain amounts will vary from 1 to 3 inches across the region. As of Friday afternoon, 1 to 3 inches of rainfall had already fallen across the region. Winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph Thursday evening will diminish to 35 mph around midnight. But breezy conditions will remain through early Friday morning. While no flooding is expected, rivers will see sharp rises overnight with higher waters expected to continue through much of Friday morning before falling. There is a threat of mudslides through the region Thursday night.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kodiak Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kodiak Island RESUSPENDED ASH FROM NOVARUPTA OVER KODIAK ISLAND THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING Strong northwesterly winds up to 50 mph have developed across Shelikof Strait and the waters around southern Kodiak Island, and will persist through late Friday afternoon/Friday evening. These winds have resuspended ash from the 1912 Novarupta eruption, causing haze and reductions in air quality. Villages such as Karluk and Akhiok are most likely to be impacted. Those with respiratory ailments in these areas are encouraged to avoid or reduce outdoor activity to avoid inhaling the ash. The winds will subside late Friday afternoon/Friday evening, which will cause the air quality to improve.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Greene, Eastern Ulster, Western Albany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Greene; Eastern Ulster; Western Albany; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ulster, north central Dutchess, western Columbia, southeastern Albany, eastern Greene and southwestern Rensselaer Counties through 930 PM EDT At 902 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Saugerties, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include East Greenbush, Hudson, Catskill, Saugerties, Delmar, Claverack, Livingston, New Baltimore, Westerlo, Ravena, Coxsackie, Clermont, Red Hook, Athens, Castleton-On-Hudson, Kinderhook, Lorenz Park, Saugerties South, Selkirk and North-South Lake Campground. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 20 and 22. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Corson, Dewey, Jones, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-24 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Corson; Dewey; Jones; Stanley FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Corson, Dewey, Stanley and Jones. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will be supportive of rapid fire growth. Any fires could become difficult to control and suppress.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 430 PM Friday.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore; Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. Southwest wind 10 to 20 knots. Wave heights 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...La Porte county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. The Beach Hazards Statement may need to be extended into Friday morning.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 21:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dorchester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Coastal Flood Advisory will expire at 10 PM EDT this evening.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 21:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 14.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 21:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 12:21:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Friday morning by around 930 AM EDT. Target Area: Johnson The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana Sugar Creek near Edinburgh. .Recent heavy rains has led to minor flooding developing along Sugar Creek near Edinburgh. Minor flooding is expected to continue through midday Friday. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for the Sugar Creek near Edinburgh. * From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * At 9:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.0 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EDT Thursday was 10.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 10.5 feet, Lowland flooding along Sugar Creek during March 2011.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Friday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 12:18 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/12 AM 4.1 1.7 1.6 0 Minor 24/01 PM 2.9 0.5 0.8 0 None 25/01 AM 3.4 1.0 0.9 0 None 25/01 PM 2.9 0.5 1.0 0 None 26/01 AM 3.4 1.0 1.0 0 None 26/02 PM 2.9 0.5 1.0 0 None
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Glades by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Glades The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Fisheating Creek near Palmdale affecting Glades County. For the Lake Okeechobee/Fisheating Creek...including Palmdale Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Fisheating Creek near Palmdale. * From late tonight until further notice. * At 10:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 6.6 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 7.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday night. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Fisheating Creek is at Flood Stage. Access road to campground and the bath house are flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.2 feet on 06/20/1959.
GLADES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Glades by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Glades The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Glades County in southern Florida North Central Hendry County in southern Florida * Until 1245 AM EDT. * At 1045 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Clewiston, Moore Haven, Lakeport and Lake Hicpochee.
GLADES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Nassau, Northern Queens, Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Nassau; Northern Queens; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York, including the following areas, in southern Connecticut, Northern Fairfield and Southern Fairfield. In southeast New York, Northern Nassau, Northern Queens, Southern Nassau and Southern Queens. * Until 8 AM EDT Friday. * A period of heavy rainfall is likely with the passage of a cold front Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. A widespread 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts are possible. The rainfall combined with wet antecedent conditions will result in flash flooding.
QUEENS, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Collier by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 20:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Collier The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Collier County in southwestern Florida * Until midnight EDT. * At 1004 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Big Cypress National Preserve. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 21:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 18:36:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Friday morning by around 930 AM EDT. Target Area: Johnson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Youngs Creek at Amity. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. .Recent heavy rains have led to minor flooding along Youngs Creek near Amity, and along the East Fork of the White River near Seymour. Flooding at these locations is expected to end by Friday evening. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Youngs Creek at Amity. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 8:15 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 9.3 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EDT Thursday was 9.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 3.3 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Johnson County Roads 350 S and 400 S west of US 31 are closed by flood waters. Upstream in Youngs Creek watershed, flooding of city of Franklin parks with flood waters possibly 3 feet deep in some areas. CR 200 N at CR 75 W on northwest side of Franklin and CR 250 S west of US 31 closed by high water. Amity ditch is out of its banks.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hendry The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Glades County in southern Florida North Central Hendry County in southern Florida * Until 1245 AM EDT. * At 1045 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Clewiston, Moore Haven, Lakeport and Lake Hicpochee.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL

