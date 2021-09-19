Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-21 14:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-21 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound AN EARLY SEASON STORM TO BRING POSSIBLE SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW TO THOMPSON PASS Cold air will filter southward early Tuesday morning, allowing rain to turn to snow and begin to accumulate. At the same time, increasing winds on Tuesday may begin to cause visibility issues. Blowing snow should be mitigated by warm road and surface temperatures, but the combination of falling snow and wind are expected to be impactful. Stay tuned to the most current information at: www.weather.gov/anchoragealerts.weather.gov
