Local jobless picture continues to improve

Hundreds more people in Hunt County found jobs during the summer, as the local employment status continues to improve

The county’s unemployment rate declined during August, when compared to July as well as August 2020, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission, and the opening of several new businesses is likely to reduce the rate even more heading into fall.

But the the rate remains higher than in August 2019.

The county’s unemployment rate was reported at 4.8% last month, down from 5.4% in July, and below the 5.6% rate reported in August 2020.

Unemployment in Hunt County was at 3.8 percent in August 2019, a record low for the month.

There were 43,138 people reported as employed in the county during August, representing an increase of 384 jobs since July and 1,587 positions since the same point one year earlier.

A total of 2,161 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County during August, a decrease of 271 people since July, and 322 fewer than in August of last year.

The county’s civilian labor force added 113 people between July and August, and 1,265 people during the 12-month period.

The local unemployment picture may be improving a bit in the near future. Fatto a Mano Pizzeria opened in downtown Greenville this month, with the Dollar Tree store reopening after being closed for several months following a fire in December 2020. The former Collin Street Bakery location is under renovations to open later this year as Liquor Depot, and a new furniture store is reportedly moving into the former JC Penney store which closed last summer in the Promenade Shopping Center.