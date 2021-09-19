An Amazing Stretch Of Weather Begins Today!

Temperatures this morning are in the 40s, but we’ll quickly warm into the upper 70s this afternoon. Southerly winds will pick up tomorrow–gusting up to 25 mph–and will allow temperatures to soar into the middle 80s for Friday with a few more clouds in the sky. The Four States should warm to near 90 by the end of the weekend. The next chance for a bit of a cool down wouldn’t come until a mid-week cold front with a slight rain chance to end September. However, temperature outlooks expect the month to end with above average temperatures that would likely last at least into the first week of October.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO