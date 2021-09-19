CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

An Amazing Stretch Of Weather Begins Today!

By School Authority
westernmassnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe go into a pretty incredible stretch of weather with sunshine Sunday through possibly Tuesday with seasonably warm days and cool, crisp nights. Around 75 for highs, 50s for lows. Perfect for the Big E! Tuesday begins clear, then clouds increase as winds shift to the southwest. Our next chance at rain will be sometime late Wednesday or Thursday as a strong cold front slowly moves in from the west. Humidity rises ahead of the front for Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely ahead of the front and look to come through western Mass on Thursday. We turn breezy and sharply cooler and drier behind the front.

