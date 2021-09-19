Winfield-Mt.Union Bond Referendum Fails to Pass
Residents in the Winfield-Mt.Union school district decided not to pass a proposed bond referendum after a special election held September 14th. The proposed $3.255 million bond failed with 161 voting in favor and 210 voting against. The public was asked to issue bonds to construct and equip a two-in-one performing arts and athletic competition facility, build a classroom addition to the industrial tech building and a weight room addition to the high school building. WMU Superintendent Jeff Maeder comments on the public’s response, “We were surprised at the outcome of the election. We heard many positive comments leading up to the election from the folks [the facility committee] talked to. I thought the turnout was a bit surprising. It was lower than what I had expected. In the past I think we’ve had somewhere in the 500 to 600 range and this time it was in the 300 range. I was also surprised to see that we ended up on the bottom side of the count for the first time in the three bond elections since I’ve been here.”www.kciiradio.com
