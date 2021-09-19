CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Asks For Early Talks With Macron Amid Submarine Row

 4 days ago
US President Joe Biden has requested early talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, France said on Sunday, in an apparent effort to mend fences after a row over a submarines contract sparked rare tensions between the allies. The announcement came after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejected French accusations that...

