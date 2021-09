Composer and sometime collaborator with Martin Creed and The Ex, Genevieve Murphy delivers a one-woman show with haunting depth, finds Vanessa Ague. On I Don’t Want To Be An Individual All On My Own, composer and performance artist Genevieve Murphy travels inward to tell the story of a drama-filled birthday party. The album is a one-woman show: Murphy plays every character in the story, switching from a stressed-out mother to a timid daughter to a tired grandfather to a dazed grandmother, and sprinkling pop tunes in-between theatrical spoken word tracks. In each of her monologues, she gives a glimpse into every character’s psyche. And rather than tell the story through the words each character says directly, she writes the words that run through each character’s mind, ultimately showcasing how memory is defined by how events are interpreted in the mind.

