Grand reopening planned for ‘The Pearl’ wellness center
The community is invited to celebrate the grand reopening of Elk River’s premier wellness center, The Perpetual Health Alliance. Lovingly nicknamed “The Pearl” by its owners Dr. Carrie Collyard-Glinsek and Wayne Cornelius, the brick building at 810 Highway 10 that formerly housed the offices of the Elk River Area School District has been transformed into a wellness center. Clients have access to chiropractic care, karate lessons, physical therapy, pediatric/family counseling, and Pilates classes.www.hometownsource.com
