Bryan Harsin was asked Wednesday evening what he has been most encouraged about from his team’s performance through the first quarter of the season. The first-year Auburn coach proceeded to credit the play of the offensive line. And the tight ends. Oh, and the running backs too — particularly the production from Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter through the first three games. There was good reason behind Harsin’s laudatory words, too. While Harsin and his team still have a lot to learn about themselves as they prepare for the start of SEC play next week, the Tigers know one thing for certain.

AUBURN, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO