Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library

Who would have thought that one of the more sought after Summer Reading Program Prizes would be a shift as “Librarian for the Day” in the children’s room! When my coworker, Bethany Schmidt, BHML’s Community Technology Coordinator, first suggested the idea, I have to admit I thought it was a little bit crazy. Surely, no kid would choose to put their hard-earned raffle tickets in a drawing to spend a day in the children’s room working as a librarian. Boy was I wrong! Not only did summer reading participants put their raffle tickets in, quite a few of them put all of their raffle tickets in the box for Librarian for the Day! While I didn’t get a chance to count the number of raffle tickets, to my surprise, the box was full! Each raffle ticket was earned by reading for five hours, completing five reading challenges or writing a book review. Overall, we had 657 raffle tickets entered! That equals a lot of reading!