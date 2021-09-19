Free ‘Capitol Hauntings’ tours begin Sept. 30
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Office of General Services Commissioner RoAnn Destito recently announced the annual return of the Capitol Hauntings tours. Online registration began on Monday, Sept. 13, for the 13 days of Capitol Hauntings tours that will be offered between Sept. 30 and Oct. 29. These special tours explore the legends, folklore, and tales of ghost sightings and other strange things connected to the historic state Capitol.www.saratogian.com
