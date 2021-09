The Arkansas Department of Education is pleased to announce that the Jobs for Arkansas Graduates program received the national 5-of-5 Award for 2020, marking 15 consecutive years the program has received the honor. Twenty-five JAG programs at schools around the state also received 5-of-5 recognition for 2020. The SCHS JAG program, led by Mrs. Brittney McGraw, was one of the 25 schools selected for this honor.

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO