Report: 49ers legend Gore contemplates transition to boxing

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with a lot of running back injuries. That was enough to spark speculation about the possible return of veteran Frank Gore. Gore spent the bulk of his career with the 49ers, and the 38-year-old has not ruled out the possibility of playing in the NFL again. He made sense as an emergency option, which Niners coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged. However, Shanahan also said the team did not feel the situation was severe enough to bring Gore in.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO