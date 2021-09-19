Report: 49ers legend Gore contemplates transition to boxing
Legendary 49ers running back Frank Gore used boxing for years as a way to train for football season. Now, he is reportedly also using his work in the ring to train for boxing. "I've been training for both -- football and boxing," Gore told NFL.com in comments posted early Sunday morning. "I've always loved boxing, so that's what I've been doing. And we're trying to make a fight happen. If we do that, you'll see me in the ring."www.nbcsports.com
