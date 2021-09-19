CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: 49ers legend Gore contemplates transition to boxing

NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary 49ers running back Frank Gore used boxing for years as a way to train for football season. Now, he is reportedly also using his work in the ring to train for boxing. "I've been training for both -- football and boxing," Gore told NFL.com in comments posted early Sunday morning. "I've always loved boxing, so that's what I've been doing. And we're trying to make a fight happen. If we do that, you'll see me in the ring."

www.nbcsports.com

buffalonynews.net

Report: Frank Gore more interested in boxing than return to football

Free agent Frank Gore is telling teams looking for a running back that he isn't interested in playing because he has found a new passion. And that, according to NFL Network, is boxing. "I've always loved boxing, so that's what I've been doing," he told the outlet. "And we're trying...
NFL
Yardbarker

Frank Gore turning down NFL teams to pursue boxing

Frank Gore took thousands of hits across 16 seasons in the NFL, using his body to bulldoze his way through defenders and taking countless jabs in the process. Now, the 38-year-old seems ready to put football behind him for a shot at a new sport with even more physicality. According...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Frank Gore News

At 38, Frank Gore believes he can still play in the National Football League, however, he’s currently pursuing another sport. Yes, that’s right. Gore, who played in the National Football League from 2005-20, is reportedly pursing a professional boxing career. “I’ve been training for both — football and boxing,” Gore...
NFL
New York Post

Former Jets RB Frank Gore training for boxing career

Running back Frank Gore may not be officially retired from football, but the former Jet is eyeing a career in a new sport. Gore, 38, told NFL.com that he has been training to become a boxer — and there could be a high-profile fight in the works. While he’s received calls from NFL teams in need of running backs, the five-time Pro Bowler has declined and hasn’t made up his mind on if he wants to continue to play.
NFL
Walter Payton
Ian Rapoport
Emmitt Smith
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Gore trying to launch career in boxing

Frank Gore said as recently as June that he still wanted to play in the NFL, but the veteran running back has also been training to compete in a different sport — boxing. Gore told NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport this week that he has been training for both football and boxing and is trying to set up a fight.
NFL
Detroit Free Press

Veteran NFL running back Frank Gore eyeing new career in boxing

Former NFL running back Frank Gore battled Father Time for 16 seasons, racking up the third-most rushing yards in NFL history, so he knows a thing or two about going the distance. That should serve him well as he looks to expand his athletic career. Despite hearing from several teams...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan weighs in on possible Frank Gore reunion

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with a lot of running back injuries. That was enough to spark speculation about the possible return of veteran Frank Gore. Gore spent the bulk of his career with the 49ers, and the 38-year-old has not ruled out the possibility of playing in the NFL again. He made sense as an emergency option, which Niners coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged. However, Shanahan also said the team did not feel the situation was severe enough to bring Gore in.
NFL
Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan Leaves Door Open for Frank Gore Rejoining 49ers

The 49ers are desperate at running back. Every player at the position has an injury designation going into the Week 3 matchup with the Packers. To sure up the position they have signed Jacques Patrick off of the Bengal practice squad and Chris Thompson via free agency. Adding another running back down the line is very possible still.
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Legend Frank Gore Training for Boxing and 'Trying to Make a Fight Happen'

Longtime NFL running back Frank Gore reportedly turned down offers during the offseason to focus on a potential boxing career. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Sunday that Gore, 38, "politely declined" proposals from teams, but he hasn't ruled out a return to the NFL. "I've been training for...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Shanahan explains why 49ers didn't sign Frank Gore

Legendary 49ers running back Frank Gore is without a team for the first time since he was selected by San Francisco in Round 3 of the 2005 NFL draft. Injury issues have obliterated the 49ers’ backfield depth in the first two weeks and led the club to make a number of acquisitions at the position. While some fans were hopeful to see a reunion with the team’s all-time leading rusher, the team made a slew of other additions instead.
NFL
fightsports.tv

Frank Gore May Ditch Football For Boxing Soon

Free-agent running back, Frank Gore, is poised for a career transition at the age of 38. Speaking to NFL.com, Gore explained how he fell in love with boxing while improving his condition during the San Francisco 49ers stint. He used to box at the Undisputed Boxing Gym in Redwood City, California.
NFL
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains if 49ers were interested in Gore reunion

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers will be without the services of at least three of their top running backs for their Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers. The team is so thin that the club brought in three veterans for workouts and ended up signing another, Jacques Patrick, off the practice squad of the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
Boxing Scene

Frank Gore, Future Hall Of Fame Running Back, Training For "High Profile" Boxing Fight

Running back Frank Gore, who’s rushed for 16,000 yards throughout 16 seasons in the NFL, believes he still has some tread left on his tires to make a run for a new sport. The 38-year-old future Hall of Fame running back is currently a football free agent and is open to playing the only sport he’s ever known as a pro.
NFL
abc17news.com

Shanahan doesn’t rule out Gore reunion with 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The injuries at running back for the San Francisco 49ers keep piling up so much that coach Kyle Shanahan said the team could consider bringing back Frank Gore for another stint. After losing starter Raheem Mostert to a season-ending knee injury in the season opener, San Francisco lost Jamycal Hasty to an ankle injury in Week 2 and Shanahan is uncertain whether rookies Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell will be healthy enough to play this week. That led to questions about whether the 38-year-old Gore could be an option. Gore is the franchise’s career leading rusher with 11,073 yards in 10 seasons in San Francisco.
NFL

