17 brides who ditched the traditional white wedding dress and wore a black gown instead

By Samantha Grindell
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kazJV_0c0mjv8C00
Insider rounded up some of the most stunning black wedding dresses brides have worn.

Photography by Louisa Jane/Pharris Photos + Film

  • More and more brides are breaking tradition by wearing black dresses to their weddings.
  • Some opt for simple black gowns with touches of lace.
  • Others choose sparkly black dresses that are ideal for night weddings.
Some black wedding gowns stand out with detailing and see-through fabric.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQcl2_0c0mjv8C00
This dress had sheer black fabric.

Holly Belle Photography

The bodice of the Cocomelody dress featured floral lace embroidered onto sheer fabric, and it had an off-the-shoulder neckline and flowed into an A-line skirt.

The floral lace continued onto the top of the full skirt, which was made of see-through black tulle. The trim of the skirt had the same lace detailing as the bodice.

Holly Belle Photography captured the bride.

Some brides transform white dresses into the black gowns of their dreams.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SBMvD_0c0mjv8C00
The bride dyed her own dress.

A.B. Photography

Alyssa Hevern went viral on TikTok in May for dyeing her wedding dress black at home.

It took a few tries, but the high-neck dress with a keyhole back ended up being a dark shade of black that was just what she wanted.

Hevern paired the gown with a coordinating black veil, as A.B. Photography documented in her pictures from the event.

Gothic touches can take black wedding dresses to the next level.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Qd45_0c0mjv8C00
The dress was custom-made.

Hannah Brii Photography

Hannah Brii photographed a bride who wore a custom Judy Gao gown on her wedding day.

Made of form-fitting, textured fabric, the bride completed her look with statement shoulder pads.

Other brides added even more drama to their black gowns with backless details.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FAmsK_0c0mjv8C00
The back of the dress was show-stopping.

Dana Zarowny Photography

The lace sleeves and simple column shape make this black dress designed by NRT Fashions elegant, while the low-cut back takes the look to a new level.

Dana Zarowny Photography captured the bride on her wedding day.

For some, the color of the fabric isn't the only nontraditional aspect of a black wedding dress.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJLs8_0c0mjv8C00
The shorter dress suited the bride.

Heather McBride Photography

For instance, this bride chose a bouffant-style black dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves. Carolyn Zinni Bridal Salon designed the gown.

Although the dress was short and black, the full skirt gave it a bridal feel, as Heather McBride Photography's pictures from the event demonstrate.

Black gowns don't have to be one-dimensional when it comes to color.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25yJrH_0c0mjv8C00
The dress had a dramatic train.

Pharris Photos + Film

Pharris Photos + Film photographed a bride whose black Lazaro gown had silver threads embroidered into it, making her gown sparkle as she walked.

The sparkly fabric contrasted with the simple A-line design and textured off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Other brides who wear black dresses prefer to keep their looks simple.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRE1y_0c0mjv8C00
The bride went for a simple look.

Maksims Osobenkovs Photography

Maksims Osobenkovs Photography captured this bride, who wore a long-sleeve black dress with a V neckline and a dramatic leg slit.

The shape of the dress spoke for itself, as the gown didn't have any embellishments or texture.

Black dresses can look just as "bridal" as white gowns.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23qcPn_0c0mjv8C00
The dress is covered in lace.

Stratus Adventure Photography

The top of this Strut Bridal Salon gown was made of black lace and see-through fabric, and it dipped low in the back.

The full skirt was made of black, lace, sheer fabric that flowed into a long train. The bride paired the gown with a statement crown, as Stratus Adventure Photography's photos show.

Embellishments can also elevate black gowns.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CcvrP_0c0mjv8C00
The dress was covered in sparkles.

Photography by Louisa Jane

The A-line Jenny Packham dress was covered in rainbow-colored sparkles, giving the dress a disco-ball effect. Ruffled sleeves and a tiered skirt brought the fun garment together.

Photography by Louisa Jane documented the bride on her wedding day.

Black can stand out even more when it's paired with white.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37dktk_0c0mjv8C00
The train had multiple colors in it.

Maree Miraglia Photography

The My Wood Nymph dress was made of white and black tulle, giving it a soft look.

Patterned sleeves complemented the full skirt. Maree Miraglia Photography captured the bride.

Sparkles can bring dimension to black dresses.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ydGrs_0c0mjv8C00
The sparkles added to the dress.

Mercy Rae Photography

This bride's black gown was completely covered in delicate sparkles, almost creating a star-like effect.

The sheer puff sleeves and flowing skirt give the dress a sense of grandeur. Mercy Rae Photography captured the bride.

A coordinating veil can complete a black wedding dress look for some brides.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ejRNt_0c0mjv8C00
The bride wore a black veil.

Melissa Cervantes Photography

Melissa Cervantes photographed a bride who wore a form-fitting, bedazzled black dress on her wedding day.

The silhouette, head-to-toe embellishments, and silver shoulder detailing the bride wore over the gown gave it a vintage look.

Her floor-length, black veil tied the bridal look together.

Complete Weddings + Events videotaped the nuptials.

Ball gowns can be just as pretty in black as they are in white.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tWY6y_0c0mjv8C00
The dress had a traditional shape.

Naza Unique Photography

This bride's black dress has all the features of a traditional white ball gown: a sweetheart neckline, a tulle skirt, and a lace-up back. The black fabric just makes it more true to the bride's spirit.

Naza Unique Photography captured the bride on her wedding day.

For other brides, lace makes black dresses stand out.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EjSZb_0c0mjv8C00
The dress had a sheer overlay.

Nicole Crusinberry Photography

This Staceys Bridal dress had a simple A-line shape and V neckline, but a unique lace overlay covered the entire dress. It was made of sheer black fabric.

Nicole Crusinberry took pictures of the bride on her wedding day.

Two-piece bridal dresses can be stunning in a black color scheme.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTe4i_0c0mjv8C00
The dress looked like it was made of two separate pieces.

Robby and Savannah

The bride wore a My Wood Nymph gown for her wedding at Spain Ranch , which was planned by Edgin Event Co. and coordinated by Bronwyn E. Spain.

The dress' long-sleeve bodice was made of black and sheer lace, while layers of black tulle created the full skirt.

Robby and Savannah photographed the bride on her wedding day, and she carried flowers made by Crooked Roots Design .

Black gowns often let the bride shine.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPrLQ_0c0mjv8C00
The sparkly belt added to the look.

Reib Photography

The neckline of this bride's black gown dips low before flowing into a full skirt.

The dark color lets the bride stand out. Reib Photography captured the bride.

A black dress can set the tone for your whole wedding look.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FKm3a_0c0mjv8C00
The high neckline offered a traditional touch.

Citrine Pine Photography

Citrine Pine Photography documented a bride whose entire bridal look centers around her black dress.

The column dress featured lace detailing on the high neckline and sleeves, contrasting with the simple shape of the rest of the gown. The bride's black hair and dark smokey eye fit the aesthetic the dress created.

If you wore a black dress to your wedding, feel free to get in touch at sgrindell@insider.com.

Read the original article on Insider

