The Pittsburgh Pirates lost to the Washington Nationals while going for a sweep on Sunday afternoon dropping them to 0-13 this season when going for a series sweep. Death, taxes, the Pittsburgh Pirates losing when going for a series sweep. Well, that’s been the case in 2021 at least. Following a 6-2 loss against the Washington Nationals on Sunday afternoon the Pittsburgh Pirates are now 0-13 this season when going for a series sweep. This loss dropped their overall record on the season to 52-91.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO