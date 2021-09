There is luck and then there is just plain lucky. Luck has definitely been on the side of Terry Splawn these past few years. He just won his third, yes THIRD, lottery prize. And even crazier he’s purchased the tickets at the same store each time. He’s purchased the scratch-off tickets at the Sam’s Mini Stop in Concord- 1256 Old Charlotte Rd SW.

CONCORD, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO