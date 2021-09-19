CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bird Folks: Molting season has arrived

Cover picture for the articleThe birds on my feeder have been looking a little bedraggled lately. Do you think it’s because of the long hot summer we’ve just gone through? Will they ever recover?. No, Ellie, the birds aren’t bedraggled from the long, hot summer; you must be thinking of me. Between the heat, the traffic and everything else, I start to look rather worn out at this time of year. Some people will argue that I looked that way even before summer started, and they may be right, but I’m definitely worse now.

