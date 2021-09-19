Rev. Samuel W. Hale, Jr.: Lessons I’ve learned from pulling weeds

I have known weeds. Lots of weeds. My hands have grown tired from pulling weeds. It was during a recent “Weed Out” project at our Church. Volunteers had been asked to help clear the weeds and unwanted growth around the Church property. Some came with rakes and brooms. Others with weed-eaters, loppers and chain saws. All I had was my hands. We all did our part. There I was, on my knees pulling up weeds from the cracks and crevices in the sidewalks, steps and even between the street and curbs. And during my “weed-pulling” method and process of helping to beautify our Church grounds, my thoughts and understandings about Life were greatly enlightened.