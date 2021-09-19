What a Summer!

Contributed By Tim Fulton, Director of Sports Facilities, Evansville Sports Complex. With the August heat almost over, we take a few moments to reflect on the activity of the last couple of months. It was a long summer filled with the cheers of youth teams participating in league and tournament games at Deaconess Sports Park and Goebel Soccer and Lacrosse Complex. These welcomed cheers brought the feeling of normalcy back to the Evansville Sports Complex as we hosted larger than normal events nearly every weekend. The Tournament Organizers have gotten increasingly creative in their offerings, but at the end of the day, people were just happy to be playing again.