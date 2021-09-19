Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch held her annual Excellence in Affordable Housing Awards Program

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England radio personality and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The annual Rochester Arts Awards put on by the Commission for Arts & Culture for the city of Rochester is going ahead on September 27 at the Governor’s Inn after a postponement of festivities was initially scheduled in August. The ceremony honoring local artists will begin at 6 pm.

ROCHESTER, NH ・ 14 DAYS AGO