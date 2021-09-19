CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch held her annual Excellence in Affordable Housing Awards Program

By admin
city-countyobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday concluded the 2021 Statewide Indiana Housing Conference. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch held her annual Excellence in Affordable Housing Awards Program. Part of the program is a joint award given by IHCDA and the Indiana Affordable Housing Council to a resident that goes above and beyond within their community to improve the day-to-day lives of themselves and those around them.

