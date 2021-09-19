Philadelphia Eagles: Nathan Gerry was not elevated by the 49ers
Every week, NFL teams can elevate up to two players from their practice squad to their active roster to dress on game day. Why, you may ask, is this relevant? Well, because everyone’s favorite former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker, Nathan Gerry, is on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, and many a fan hoped he’d be elevated to the active roster for Week 2 in place of IR linebacker Dre Greenlaw, which he, unfortunately, wasn’t.section215.com
Comments / 0