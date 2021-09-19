19-year-old DePaul University student stabbed in Chicago robbery

CHICAGO - A DePaul University student was stabbed during a robbery outside a North Side bar early Saturday, according to Chicago police and the university. Just after 2 a.m., the 19-year-old male student was in a bar in the 900 block of West Webster Avenue in the Sheffield Neighbors neighborhood when he first saw the two people who later robbed him, according to Chicago police. When the student left the bar, the two followed him outside, hit him in the face and demanded that he hand over his belongings.