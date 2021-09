State Sen. Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) wonders where the state goes from here following Democrats’ passage of new clean energy legislation. “The one thing Illinois has had going for it for years is reliable and affordable energy,” Tracy said in a video posted to YouTube. “When we recruit businesses to come to Illinois, that was one of the first things we could mention is that we have affordable, reliable energy for them. Illinois has been an exporter of energy rather than an importer.”

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO