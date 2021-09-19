Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley, Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-20 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-20 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley; Chukchi Sea Coast; Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula Elevated Surf through Monday Northwest winds to 30 to 35 mph will persist along the Chukchi Sea Coast and Kotzebue Sound Coast from Point Hope to Shishmaref. This will result in increased water levels of 1 to 2 feet above the normal high tide line from this afternoon through Monday. Residents should secure items away from the beach as wave action could wash to the top of the beach. For the latest forecasts, go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.alerts.weather.gov
