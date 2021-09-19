Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau, Coastal St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-19 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-19 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall are occurring with these downpours, which may lead to localized flooding, particularly at coastal locations. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; South Central Duval Heavy showers will impact portions of east central Nassau, northeastern St. Johns and eastern Duval Counties through 830 AM EDT At 738 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gusty shower near Little Talbot Island, or 10 miles northeast of Unf, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall and upcoming high tide, which may prevent drainage at coastal locations. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Unf, Ponte Vedra Beach, Neptune Beach, Sawgrass, Baymeadows, Nocatee, Durbin, Craig Field, San Pablo and Little Talbot Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
