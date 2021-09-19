CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

WATCH: Matt Corral (7 TDs) leads No. 17 Ole Miss in rout

 4 days ago

Matt Corral tied an Ole Miss record by producing seven touchdowns — four rushing, three passing — as the No. 17 Rebels throttled Tulane 61-21 in a weather-delayed contest Saturday night in Oxford, Miss.

Corral — 23-of-31 for 335 yards and no interceptions — tossed a scoring pass for his 15th straight game and added 68 yards rushing on 13 carries. He did all of his scoring in three quarters.

The Rebels (3-0) received two touchdowns from Dontario Drummond (rushing, receiving), and a scoring reception from Jonathan Mingo (six catches, career-high 136 yards) and Braylon Sanders. Henry Parrish Jr. rushed for one. Jerrion Ealy rushed 15 times for a game-high 105 yards.

Drummond scored via the air for the eighth consecutive contest — the longest active streak in the FBS.

Ole Miss won for the 12th straight time in the series, moved to 13-2 against Tulane in Oxford, and started a season with three wins for the first time since 2015.

Cameron Carroll, Shae Wyatt and Tyrick James scored for the New Orleans-based Green Wave (1-2), who have been training in Tuscaloosa, Ala., at the Crimson Tide’s facility in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Michael Pratt played three quarters and finished 10-for-18 for 166 yards with two TDs and no picks.

In a matchup featuring two of the top FBS offenses, Ole Miss notched 707 total yards to Tulane’s 305.

Kickoff between the former SEC foes was delayed nearly two hours because of day-long rain and lightning, but Ole Miss showed the soaked home fans that the wait was worth it.

In an explosive first half, Parrish dashed 19 yards for the first score. Corral called his own number on a 9-yard draw and again later on a 15-yard run.

After Carroll put Tulane on the board with a plunge, Corral rushed for one and threw for another to give the Rebels a 26-7 lead.

Pratt’s 39-yard strike to Wyatt with 7:21 left before halftime gave the second-year freshman quarterback a passing TD in all 13 games of his career.

But Corral hit Mingo for 50 yards and Drummond scampered in as the Rebels led 40-21 at the half.

In the second half, Corral ran for two more scores and the Rebels were never threatened in the nonconference victory.

–Field Level Media

Mississippi Football
