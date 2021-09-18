Readers comment on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, bike routes in Gainesville and more
A recent opinion piece by U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack (published Aug. 29) expressed embarrassment by the withdrawal from Afghanistan. It was actually former president Donald Trump who announced a date, and I am wondering if Cammack is aware of any preparations or planning made by that administration in anticipation of the withdrawal. Was it expected that the whole burden could be pushed into 2021?www.gainesville.com
