CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Roundup: Alabama Looks Beatable; Gus Johnson Loses It; Sparty Is Back

By Kyle Koster
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eApN4_0c0mfETT00

Afghan survivors of U.S. drone strike: Sorry "is not enough" ... Nothing worse than purchasing a doll and then discovering it is haunted ... The good College GameDay signs were out in force at Penn State ... Shohei Ohtani will be back on the mound today ... Paul Finebaum vs. An Alligator, who says no ... High school comeback needs to be seen to be believed ... The Bachelor's Juan Pablo is giving love another shot ... More than Javy Baez than meets the eye ... At least no one is learning any lessons from this ongoing nightmare ... Another Alabama title is not inevitable this year ... Oklahoma interception takes Gus Johnson to a special place .... Terrifying 'snake orgy' in woman's laundry ...

Lack of consistency could crash Eli and Peyton Manning’s ‘Monday Night Football’ party. [New York Daily News]

Skip Bayless on the time he attended one of college football's greatest games. [Fox Sports]

Giving The Morning Show a second chance. [The Ringer]

The Sound of Silence: Scott Hanson on Recovering From RedZone. [The Big Lead]

How does a human being do this? Better yet, how does a human being hit this?

Michigan State is officially back.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Elle Duncan Interview: Hosting 'SportsCenter' and Shaping Black Futures

Elle Duncan recently took some time out of her busy schedule to speak with The Big Lead about FedEx Cares, pineapple pizza, NFL storylines she's sick of and co-hosting SportsCenter with Kevin Negandhi. The mother of two small children also appears on other ESPN shows and co-hosts the First Take, Her Take podcast with Charly Arnolt and Kimberley Martin.
NFL
The Big Lead

Todd Fuhrman on the Past, Present and Future of Sports Betting

Todd Fuhrman has a youthful and energetic demeanor as he surveys the sports betting landscape. It belies his status as a cagey veteran in an arena that has exploded with competition in recent years and only promises to become more competitive. He speaks with the confidence gained only through experience, which for him included rising through the ranks on the bookmaking side at Caesars and carving out a niche as someone who seems the whole field, the bottom of the iceberg beneath the posted number.
NFL
The Big Lead

Roundup: Ben Simmons for Bradley Beal; Record Halloween Spending; 'Survivor' Back

Consumers may spend a record $10.4 billion on Halloween this year ... ancient tablet acquired by Hobby Lobby returned to Iraq ... Netflix now owns the Roald Dahl cataloge ... Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian took pictures in their underpants ... Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had an incident at a restaurant and he's still missing ... 'The Goldbergs' paid tribute to George Segal in the season premier ... Jason Sudeikis (and some other people) will host SNL .... ever wonder why Caitlyn Jenner lost the recall election ... a kid was killed in a driveby shooting at a bus stop ... a volcano in the Canary Islands errupted for the first time in 50 years ... 'Survivor' returned last night ...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Alabama Football
The Big Lead

Carson Daly to Give Americans Pep Talk at Ryder Cup, This Thing Is Over

The Ryder Cup begins on Friday and golf dads everywhere have laid out their best khakis and performance polos. Few things in sports get the juices flowing like Trans-Atlantic bad blood and a rowdy gallery. The Americans are desperate to right the wrongs of three years ago and avoid another embarrassing defeat to the upset-minded Europeans. Captain Steve Stricker has been closely monitoring every drive, chip, and putt on tour and believes he has the right combination of skills and personality to compete on the shores of Lake Michigan.
GOLF
The Big Lead

Minnesota Vikings Radio Broadcast Thought the Vikings Won, Vibe Changed Dramatically

The Minnesota Vikings have a long and storied history of being let down in pivotal moments by both beloved and loathed placekickers alike. A tradition that unfortunately continued Sunday in Arizona against the Cardinals when Greg Joseph's potential game-winner from 37 yards tailed like a two-seam fastball until it was wide right. This came as a tremendous surprise to Vikings radio play-by-play voice Paul Allen, who thought everything had come up purple and the ball had split the uprights.
NFL
The Big Lead

Damien Woody Expresses Bafflement at Matt Nagy's Handling of Bears QB Situation

Justin Fields will start his first game for the Chicago Bears this week. Not because Matt Nagy decided it would be smart to let the future franchise quarterback get his feet wet as a rookie, nor because the No. 11 pick in the draft outplayed the starter. No, this is a circumstance borne from chance. Andy Dalton, Nagy's guy, somehow suffered a bone bruise while running out of bounds last Sunday and will miss at least this week while healing. That leaves Fields as the next man up.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Finebaum
Person
Skip Bayless
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Shohei Ohtani
The Big Lead

It Turns Out Aaron Rodgers Is Just Fine

It was a strange environment in NFL discussion circles this time last week, a few days after Aaron Rodgers laid an egg against the New Orleans Saints in the opening game of the Green Bay Packers' 2021 NFL season. Week 1 is a breeding ground for overreaction, but players on Rodgers' level are usually exempt. Average players who start the season off poorly are immediately questioned and many wonder aloud if they are actually any good at all. When Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady don't get off to a stellar start, people write it off as a bad week and move on.
NFL
The Big Lead

Peyton Manning is Roulette God in Indiana According to Pat McAfee Story

Pat McAfee was the closing guest on the second Monday Night Football ManningCast with Peyton and Eli. McAfee was the perfect third man in the cyberbooth as the game was never in doubt in the fourth quarter. Having played in Indianapolis for two seasons with Peyton Manning, McAfee had some great stories, including one an unbelievable tale about a single roulette spin.
NFL
The Big Lead

It's Hard to Believe Josh McDaniels About His Trust in Mac Jones

Through two games of the 2021 NFL season, Mac Jones is the only starting rookie quarterback without a turnover. Not-so-coincidentally, Jones is also the only starting rookie quarterback with a win under his belt. The latter piece of information is not terribly surprising, given Jones got drafted by a team with a playoff-caliber roster in New England while his compatriots in Jacksonville and New York do not enjoy the same benefits.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Alabama Looks Beatable#Afghan#Gameday#Bachelor#New York Daily News Rsb#Fox Sports#Pitchingninja#Michigan State
The Big Lead

Keyshawn Johnson to Aaron Rodgers: Don't Be So Sensitive to Media Narratives

Aaron Rodgers offered some thoughts on the state of media yesterday during his weekly appearance on Pat McAfee's show. It's absolute horse s— to give a platform to people that have no idea what they're talking about as far as my mental state, my focus, my work habits — people that have not been around me, have not been in my life, I have no communication with them, they're not in the locker room — that's just chicken s—. It's so ridiculous that people can get a platform to do this, and it's the same type of people.
NFL
The Big Lead

Are the Houston Texans Even Trying?

The dysfunctional Houston Texans are expected to make a run at the NFL's worst record this year, even after a convincing Week 1 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The sad-sack franchise, indefinitely frozen by the Deshaun Watson situation, actually played decently against a Super Bowl contender in the Cleveland Browns, but ended up on the wrong side of a 31-21 final. It was a large dose of reality and a reminder that first-year head coach David Culley is getting acclimated to the specific pressures of being in charge of everything on game day.
NFL
The Big Lead

Doc Rivers Claims Ben Simmons Comments After Game 7 Loss Were 'Misrepresented'

The Ben Simmons situation has officially come to a head in Philadelphia. Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this week that Simmons will not show up to any team activities in an effort to force a trade and does not care one bit about the financial consequences that inevitably come with that course of action. After a summer of trying, Daryl Morey now has to trade the All-NBA defender unless the relationship can be fixed, which feels unlikely at this juncture.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Roundup: NewsGuild Investigating Gannett; Peacock Orders Pitch Perfect Series; NFL Hosting Combine in London

NewsGuild is investigating Gannett over workplace practices... Peacock orders 'Pitch Perfect' series starring Adam Devine, produced by Elizabeth Banks... NFL hosting international combine in London... JJ Redick announces retirement... Plumber who took Rodney King video dies of COVID... The Fugees reuniting for a tour to celebrate anniversary of 'The Score'... Rihanna re-lists Hollywood mansion for nearly $8 million... President Biden urges unity in first UN speech amid tensions with allies... Ben Roethlisberger dealing with pec injury... Justin Trudeau elected for third term as Canadian prime minister... Prince Andrew served sexual assault lawsuit in United States... Amazon lobbying federal government to legalize marijuana...Texas couple wears face masks at a restaurant to protect immunocompromised child, owner asks them to leave...
NFL
The Big Lead

NFL Week 3 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread

PANTHERS (-7.5) over TEXANS. David Culley is moving forward with the knowledge that another chance on third down is better than choosing to punt the ball away. That could make all the difference. It's a risky proposition trusting someone named Davis Mills to win an NFL game or even make it competitive. Meanwhile the Carolina Panthers have allowed three touchdowns in two games and might be the surprise team of the year. Panthers 27, Texans 11.
NFL
The Big Lead

NFL RedZone Went Down and Twitter Freaked Out

NFL RedZone is many people's favorite way to watch football on Sunday afternoons. The usually flawless program appears to have crashed in the midst of the 1 p.m. ET slate. Many viewers around the country were extremely rattled to find their RedZone wasn't working, robbed of Scott Hanson's voice commentating over the action. It was fixed fairly quickly, but even a few minutes of RedZone-less football caused the NFL Twitter community to flip out.
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy