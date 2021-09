A cold front has cleared the area and cooler drier air is filtering in. Temps are 20 degrees cooler than where we were 24 hours ago. It is a noticeable difference. Clear skies and cooler temps for Piedmont, but we’re still seeing some patchy fog across the higher elevations as some of that dampness lingers. Any remaining clouds will clear by early afternoon and this drier air mass will settle over the next 24 hours. Tomorrow morning expect a crisp start with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s areawide. Temps will remain pleasant with highs in the mid-70s through Friday. This weekend will be gorgeous with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances will remain minimal through early next week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO