FORECAST: A good amount of sunshine for today

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our perfect weather continues as sunshine remains abundant and temperatures are comfortable as many of us are sitting in the upper 70′s to near 80 this afternoon. The fall like weather is going no where anytime soon as we continue to see the cool nights and pleasant afternoons for the end of the week and into the weekend giving us perfect weather for any outdoor plans.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking pleasant weather Friday into your weekend. · Tonight, we’ll see clear skies. It will be cool with low temperatures in the low to mid 50s. · On Friday, we’ll see sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s with lows in the mid 50s.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, and Fairfield Counties through this morning. Ahead of a cold front, a strong southerly flow of tropical air has arrived, providing us with dew points in the 60s and lower 70s. This high level of moisture is fueling some downpours that could lead to poor drainage flooding or localized flash flooding this morning. Rainfall totals could range from 1-3” where the downpours occur, to well under an inch in other locations. There is also the chance for isolated wind damage, including a low risk for a brief tornado. Overall, severe weather will be isolated, not widespread.
Today is nice and sunny with highs topping out in the 70s. Quite the turn around from the last couple of days. There is a chance of rain overnight into early Saturday morning but clouds break up for the rest of the day. Sunday is nice and comfortable. Temperatures continue to rise into early next week. Low 80s are expected by Monday. The stretch of warm weather with sunshine will last most of next week.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, and Fairfield Counties through this morning. Ahead of a cold front, a strong southerly flow of tropical air has arrived, providing us with dew points in the 60s and lower 70s. This high level of moisture is fueling some downpours that could lead to poor drainage flooding or localized flash flooding this morning. Rainfall totals could range from 1-3” where the downpours occur, to well under an inch in other locations. There is also the chance for isolated wind damage, including a low risk for a brief tornado. Overall, severe weather will be isolated, not widespread.
Sunshine returns for the beginning of the weekend! Friday night football is looking near perfect for this time of year. Then we see some rain likely overnight into Saturday morning. Don’t worry things clear out by game time! The latest details on your First Alert Forecast heading into the weekend are here!
The sunny, comfortable weather will continue into the weekend. High pressure will settle into the Southeast and control our weather through the weekend and into next week. More sunshine today with another comfortable afternoon. Highs will stay in the 70s with low humidity. It will stay sunny through the weekend....
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, and Fairfield Counties through this morning. Ahead of a cold front, a strong southerly flow of tropical air has arrived, providing us with dew points in the 60s and lower 70s. This high level of moisture is fueling some downpours that could lead to poor drainage flooding or localized flash flooding this morning. Rainfall totals could range from 1-3” where the downpours occur, to well under an inch in other locations. There is also the chance for isolated wind damage, including a low risk for a brief tornado. Overall, severe weather will be isolated, not widespread.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, and Fairfield Counties through this morning. Ahead of a cold front, a strong southerly flow of tropical air has arrived, providing us with dew points in the 60s and lower 70s. This high level of moisture is fueling some downpours that could lead to poor drainage flooding or localized flash flooding this morning. Rainfall totals could range from 1-3” where the downpours occur, to well under an inch in other locations. There is also the chance for isolated wind damage, including a low risk for a brief tornado. Overall, severe weather will be isolated, not widespread.
Ahead of a cold front, a strong southerly flow of tropical air has arrived, providing us with dew points in the 60s and lower 70s. This high level of moisture is fueling some downpours that could lead to poor drainage flooding or localized flash flooding this morning.
Mostly sunny on Friday. Temps in the upper 70s. Chance of rain in the evening. High: 79, Low: 51. A pleasant weekend with sunshine is ahead. Full forecast details and extended outlook at the WGN Weather Center blog.
Today starts off mostly sunny as an area of high pressure moves into the region. As we head into this afternoon, a few clouds develop and move in from the West. These clouds will not last long and will dissipate by the dinner time hours thanks to that area of high pressure remaining in control. Temperatures today rise into the upper 60s. Overnight, we stay dry and mostly clear before cloud cover builds in late overnight. Lows tonight sit into the mid 40s, so it will be a cool but seasonable night. Cloud cover continues to build in tomorrow ahead of a weak cold front. This cold front moves through during the evening and brings with it some isolated showers. By tomorrow night, we dry and clear out a bit before our winds shift to the northwest which will help usher in some lake-effect showers and cloud cover. Highs on Saturday sit into the low 70s.
(THERMAL, CA) Friday is set to be rainy in Thermal, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Comments / 0