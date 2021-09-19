CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll finds support in Minneapolis for public safety amendment, opposition to reducing size of police force

By MinnPost staff
In the Star Tribune, Kelly Smith writes: “A clear majority of Minneapolis voters oppose reducing the size of the city’s police force, and that feeling is especially strong among Black voters, a new Minnesota Poll has found. At the same time, voters are showing support for replacing the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) with a new agency. Most city residents, white and Black, have an unfavorable view of the department. The poll, conducted Sept. 9-13, was sponsored by the Star Tribune, MPR News, KARE 11 and FRONTLINE.”

Minnesota hospital data show vaccines remain strongly protective against severe illness

Jeremy Olson reports in the Star Tribune: “Updates from two large Minnesota hospital systems show that fully vaccinated people make up a minority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and an even lower share of severe illness requiring intensive care and ventilators. Minneapolis-based Allina Health reported that 176 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday and that 40 (or 22%) were vaccinated against the coronavirus that causes the infectious disease. Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health reported 159 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized on Tuesday across its facilities in the Dakotas and Minnesota, and that 16 (or 10%) were fully vaccinated. The hospital systems are among the first in the nation to report their COVID-19 hospitalizations by severity and vaccination status….”
Masks to be required indoors, at start and finish for Twin Cities Marathon

Marathon coverage. At BringMeTheNews, Melissa Turtinen reports: “The organizers of the Twin Cities Marathon on Tuesday announced COVID-19 health and safety protocols for this year’s event, including a face mask requirement indoors and some outdoor settings. … Marathon weekend is Oct. 1-3, culminating on Sunday when runners in the marathon start in downtown Minneapolis and finish the 26.1 miles at the State Capitol grounds. … Runners will not be required to wear face masks when they’re actually running, but face masks will be required for everyone (runners, spectators, officials and volunteers) in all indoor spaces and select ‘higher-density outdoor settings’ during the event-filled weekend, Twin Cities in Motion (TCM), which puts on the event, said in a news release.”
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Charges allege suspect in St. Paul murders told father he ‘snapped’

In the Pioneer Press, Deanna Weniger writes: “After he shot four people inside an SUV, authorities say Antoine Darnique Suggs drove around St. Paul for hours, stopped to talk with his mother, got gas and a drink, and asked his father to follow him to Wisconsin where he dumped the vehicle in a cornfield. … ‘Suggs told his father that he snapped and shot a couple of people,’ is all the criminal complaint offers as a motive for the quadruple homicide. Suggs, 38, was charged Tuesday … with four counts of second-degree murder with intent in the fatal shooting deaths of siblings Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, and Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, both of St. Paul; and friends Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater; and Loyace Foreman III, 35, of St. Paul.”
Coronavirus in Minnesota: deaths, cases rise again

On Tuesdays, MinnPost provides weekly updates that cover COVID-19 developments in Minnesota from the previous Wednesday to present. The U.S. marked a pair of grim pandemic milestones this week: About as many Americans have died from COVID-19 as were killed in the 1918 flu pandemic, and now one in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19.
St. Paul rent proposal offers predictability for renters and landlords alike

Lindeke’s argument against vacancy control is misguided at best. This November, St. Paul voters will have the chance to pass a rent stabilization policy that will lead the nation in rewriting the outdated and unfair rules that give landlords unlimited power to economically exploit their tenants. And voters need to know the facts about the necessity and impact of this vital proposal.
Noor decision isn’t expected to change case against former officers charged in George Floyd’s death

Says Amy Forliti of the AP, “The Minnesota Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the third-degree murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor likely won’t change the cases against the three former officers charged in George Floyd’s death. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting manslaughter. Legal experts say last week’s ruling makes it highly unlikely that a charge of aiding and abetting third-degree murder would be added.”
What Democrats mean by ‘universal child care’ in the Build Back Better Act

Minnesota child care providers are struggling to keep their electricity on and their doors open. Families are struggling to pay for their services. It’s a chicken-and-the-egg scenario for many providers: If they pay their workers more, the cost for families will go up and they’ll lose business. If they pay their already low-wage workers less, they’ll lose workers and the ability to take care of all of their enrolled kids.
MinnPost

This is the moment

It’s the last day of our Fall Member Drive, which means right now, this very moment, is the time to back MinnPost’s in-depth reporting as a member. Truly, at any amount – whether that’s $10/month or $5/month or whatever works for your budget – your support is critical to the work of the talented journalists in our nonprofit newsroom and allows MinnPost to make our reporting available to all readers for free – not locked behind a paywall.
Seven weekend shootings in Minneapolis leave 11 injured

KARE 11 reports: “Police say seven separate shootings in Minneapolis this weekend left 11 people injured. The shootings happened between 12:48 a.m. Saturday morning and 3 a.m. Sunday morning — less than 30 hours. Three of the 11 people injured were described as in critical condition. Police said two arrests have been made in one of the shootings.”
Obsessively antitech, Congress threatens innovation and judicial integrity

Despite the undeniably critical role that technology has played in propping up our economy this past year and a half, Congress has kept technology companies in its crosshairs — to an obsessive degree. With lawmakers back in Washington after their August recess, it’s worth examining not only what is at stake if these so-called “antitrust hawks” prevail, but also how their political motivations could impact the integrity of our economy and judicial system.
MinnPost

Minnesota Supreme Court OKs Minneapolis police ballot question

The AP reports, “The Minnesota Supreme Court cleared the way Thursday evening for voters in Minneapolis to decide on the future of policing in the city where George Floyd was killed, just ahead of the start of early and absentee voting. The state’s highest court overturned a lower court ruling that rejected ballot language approved by the City Council. A district judge said the wording failed to adequately describe the effects of a proposed charter amendment that would replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety that ‘could include’ police officers ‘if necessary’.”
MinnPost

One dead after intense storms hit Minnesota and Wisconsin Friday morning

WCCO reports: “The storms that swept over Minnesota in the early morning hours brought powerful winds, with gusts of more than 60 mph. The gusts knocked over power lines and toppled trees, causing power outages and damage to yards, cars and houses. … In Mankato, a tree branch fell on a tent, fatally wounding a 4-year-old girl inside. She died at an area hospital shortly thereafter.”
Attorneys for Kim Potter ask judge to dismiss first-degree manslaughter charge in Daunte Wright killing

The AP reports: “Attorneys asked a judge Wednesday to dismiss a new manslaughter charge against the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop this spring. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter says she mistakenly drew her firearm instead of her stun gun as Wright was trying to drive away from officers during the stop in April. Potter is recorded on body-camera video an instant after the shooting saying she drew the wrong weapon. Potter is white. Wright was Black. His death sparked several nights of protests. Prosecutors charged her with second-degree manslaughter. Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office later took over the case, added a count of first-degree manslaughter earlier this month. Potter is scheduled to stand trial in December. The second-degree manslaughter charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison; first-degree has a maximum 15-year sentence.”
One arrested in connection with Dunn County quadruple murder, another suspect at large

Still few details available. The Pioneer Press’ Mara H. Gottfried reports: “A 56-year-old man is jailed in St. Paul in connection to a quadruple homicide — the four bodies found fatally shot in a Dunn County, Wis., cornfield on Sunday — but it wasn’t immediately known what his involvement is suspected to be. … St. Paul police took Darren Lee McWright, also known as Darren Lee Osborne, of St. Paul, into custody Wednesday night, according to a Ramsey County jail log and the police department. Warrants were issued for his arrest and for Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, late Wednesday, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd announced Thursday. … Suggs is believed to be in the Twin Cities area, and any information about his whereabouts should be called into local law enforcement or the Dunn County sheriff’s office, Bygd said. … ‘Suggs should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached,’ according to the sheriff’s statement.”
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

