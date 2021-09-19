Poll finds support in Minneapolis for public safety amendment, opposition to reducing size of police force
In the Star Tribune, Kelly Smith writes: “A clear majority of Minneapolis voters oppose reducing the size of the city’s police force, and that feeling is especially strong among Black voters, a new Minnesota Poll has found. At the same time, voters are showing support for replacing the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) with a new agency. Most city residents, white and Black, have an unfavorable view of the department. The poll, conducted Sept. 9-13, was sponsored by the Star Tribune, MPR News, KARE 11 and FRONTLINE.”www.minnpost.com
