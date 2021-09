Yemeni teacher Amina Mahdi gives a science lesson to children sprawled across the ground at her home in a remote village in the southern province of Hodeida. For these boys and girls, learning at Mahdi's sun-scorched compound is their only opportunity for an education in the small rural area of Muhib in the Al-Tuhayta district. She had already been teaching children to read and write before the outbreak of the impoverished country's devastating war in 2014. "What pushed me towards teaching was the high rate of ignorance in the village and that children were deprived of an education," Mahdi told AFP.

